Nation & World News

Mercury eight-time All-Star Brittney Griner has a fractured toe in her left foot

Phoenix Mercury All-Star center Brittney Griner has a fractured toe in her left foot, which will cause her to miss an undisclosed amount of time
FILE - WNBA basketball player Brittney Griner speaks at a news conference, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Phoenix. While many WNBA players play in international leagues to supplement their incomes, Griner says the only time she'll ever play outside country again is with the USA Basketball. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - WNBA basketball player Brittney Griner speaks at a news conference, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Phoenix. While many WNBA players play in international leagues to supplement their incomes, Griner says the only time she'll ever play outside country again is with the USA Basketball. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
21 minutes ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Mercury All-Star center Brittney Griner has a fractured toe in her left foot, which will cause her to miss an undisclosed amount of time.

The team confirmed the injury on Monday and said she will be “out and re-evaluated in the coming weeks.” The 33-year-old is entering her 11th NBA season.

The 6-foot-8 Griner made her eighth All-Star team last season, which was her first since being detained for nearly a year in Russia. She averaged 17.5 points and 6.3 rebounds in 2023.

She shared details about her harrowing experience in Russia in her new book "Coming Home,” which came out last week.

___

WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

FILE - Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) makes a layup during the second quarter of a WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics, July 23, 2023, in Washington. Griner continues her efforts to settle into a normal routine following her release from a Russian prison 17 months ago. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner, center, hugs Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd, left, after a WNBA basketball game Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. Life isn't what it once was for the perennial WNBA All-Star. (Kevin Clark/The Seattle Times via AP, File, Filer)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Tara Baker’s family thanks investigators who solved case after 23 years2h ago

Credit: File Photo

Ex-Facebook, Nike DEI leader sentenced to more than five years in prison
30m ago

Credit: David Aaro/AJC

Deadly Buckhead club shooting targeted 1 victim, APD chief says

Credit: Greater Vidalia Chamber and Toombs County Development Authority

Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer announces $130M Georgia project

Credit: Greater Vidalia Chamber and Toombs County Development Authority

Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer announces $130M Georgia project

Credit: Ben Gray

Residents worry about battery storage plant moving into neighborhood
The Latest

Credit: AP

Harris utters a profanity in advice to young Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and...
17m ago
Lions and QB Jared Goff agree on $212M, 4-year extension with $170M guaranteed, AP source...
18m ago
Biden blocks Chinese-backed crypto mining firm from land ownership near Wyoming missile...
21m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Trump hush money trial: A timeline of key events in the case
CONCERT REVIEW
Diana Ross in Atlanta concert: Still the boss on stage at age 80
Landmark study of cancer in Black women launches in Georgia