ajc logo
X

Merck weighed own by charges, but drug sales rebound

FILE- This May 1, 2018, file photo shows Merck corporate headquarters in Kenilworth, N.J. Merck’s second-quarter profit dove 49%, mainly due to a big charge for an acquisition and a higher tax rate, though sales of its vaccines and medicines used in hospitals rebounded from the effects of the pandemic. Merck & Co. on Thursday, July 29, 2021, reported second-quarter net income of $1.55 billion. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Caption
FILE- This May 1, 2018, file photo shows Merck corporate headquarters in Kenilworth, N.J. Merck’s second-quarter profit dove 49%, mainly due to a big charge for an acquisition and a higher tax rate, though sales of its vaccines and medicines used in hospitals rebounded from the effects of the pandemic. Merck & Co. on Thursday, July 29, 2021, reported second-quarter net income of $1.55 billion. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Credit: Seth Wenig

Credit: Seth Wenig

National & World News
By LINDA A. JOHNSON, Associated Press
Updated 4 minutes ago
Merck’s second-quarter profit dove 49%, mainly due to a big charge for an acquisition and a higher tax rate, though sales of its vaccines and medicines used in hospitals rebounded from the effects of the pandemic

Merck’s second-quarter profit dove 49%, mainly due to a big charge for an acquisition and a higher tax rate, though sales of its vaccines and medicines used in hospitals rebounded from the effects of the pandemic.

Merck & Co. on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $1.55 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Kenilworth, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 61 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.31 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.30 per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $11.4 billion in the period.

Merck expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.47 to $5.57 per share, with revenue in the range of $46.4 billion to $47.4 billion.

Shares dipped about 1% before the opening bell.

_____

A portion of this story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MRK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MRK

In Other News
1
Robinhood makes its debut on Wall Street
2
UPDATE: Tsunami advisory issued for parts of Alaska after 8.2 quake
3
The Latest: Africa outlook 'encouraging' amid dose shortage
4
Olympic Latest: Gymnastics all-around underway without Biles
5
Straka leads Olympic golf on day of low scoring, surprises
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top