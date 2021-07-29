Merck weighed down by charges, but drug sales rebound

The Kenilworth, New Jersey, drugmaker posted revenue of $11.4 billion, up 22% from $9.4 billion in 2020's second quarter.

The revenue increase was driven by higher sales of Keytruda, the Gardasil vaccine against cancer-causing human papilloma virus infections, surgery anesthetic Bridion and veterinary medicines.

Total prescription drug sales climbed 22% to $9.98 billion, while sales of drugs and vaccines for pets and livestock jumped 34% to $1.47 billion.

Merck expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.47 to $5.57 per share, with revenue in the range of $46.4 billion to $47.4 billion. Both forecasts are well down from its prior estimates because of the revenue lost from the spinoff.

Merck shares fell $1.21, or 1.5%, to $77.12 in early trading.

This story has been corrected to show analysts expected earnings per share of $1.33, not $1.30, and that Merck missed that expectation.

