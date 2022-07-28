Merck beats expectations, helped by Keytruda sales

Merck & Co. posted profit of $3.94 billion, or $1.87 per adjusted share, easily beating the $1.70 that analysts surveyed by data firm FactSet expected. Sales of $14.6 billion, 28% higher than a year ago, also topped expectations. Analysts expected sales of $13.9 billion.

As expected, sales of Merck's COVID-19 treatment Lageverio treatment fell to about $1.2 billion from $3.25 billion in the first quarter when it became Merck's second-biggest selling drug behind the cancer blockbuster Keytruda.