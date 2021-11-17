Mercedes to make case for review of Verstappen non-penalty

The FIA said Wednesday that Mercedes won the right to review the incident in which Verstappen appeared to force the seven-time champion off track. The stewards noted the incident at the time, but ruled it a racing incident and took no action against the Red Bull driver.

Hamilton made the race-winning pass 11 laps later to win at Interlagos on Sunday. It cut Verstappen's lead in the standings to 14 points with three races remaining.