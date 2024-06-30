Nation & World News

Mercedes driver Russell wins Formula 1's Austrian GP after Verstappen, Norris clash at front

George Russell has clinched Mercedes’ first win of the season at Formula 1’s Austrian GP after taking advantage of a late clash between McLaren driver Lando Norris and championship leader Max Verstappen in a Red Bull on Sunday
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix race at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria, Sunday, June 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix race at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria, Sunday, June 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
4 minutes ago

SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — George Russell clinched Mercedes' first win of the season at Formula 1's Austrian GP after taking advantage of a late clash between McLaren driver Lando Norris and championship leader Max Verstappen in a Red Bull on Sunday.

It was Russell's second GP win.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri was second, ahead of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr.

Norris was trying to take the lead from Verstappen on Lap 64. The incident left Norris' car unable to continue, and Verstappen was given a 10-second time penalty.

Verstappen had dominated the weekend, following up his victory in the sprint race with another dominant performance in qualifying to take pole position.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain celebrates with his team members after winning the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix race at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria, Sunday, June 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Christian Bruna)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain celebrates after winning the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix race at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria, Sunday, June 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Christian Bruna)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain gets a pit service during the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix race at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria, Sunday, June 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Christian Bruna, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain steers his car ahead of Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco during the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix race at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria, Sunday, June 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix race at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria, Sunday, June 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico steers his car during the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix race at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria, Sunday, June 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Christian Bruna, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, front, steers his car during the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix race at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria, Sunday, June 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia steers his car during the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix race at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria, Sunday, June 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner watches during the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix race at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria, Sunday, June 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Christian Bruna, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix race at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria, Sunday, June 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Christian Bruna, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico steers his car during the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix race at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria, Sunday, June 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix race at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria, Sunday, June 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain gets a pit service during the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix race at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria, Sunday, June 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Christian Bruna, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Chuck Vollertsen

50 years later: Legacy of King family matriarch killed at church

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Georgia laws on spending, elections and safety begin Monday
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

I-285 at Ga. 400 work nearly done - but more construction on the way

Credit: TNS

Federal court temporarily blocks criminal bond law change in Georgia

Credit: TNS

Federal court temporarily blocks criminal bond law change in Georgia

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Parents left in lurch as voucher-aided private school closes amid conflict
The Latest
Strong turnout in France's high-stakes elections as support for the far right grows
27m ago
Suspected female suicide bombers kill at least 18 in Nigeria, authorities say
52m ago
Hurricane Beryl forecast to become a Category 4 storm as it nears southeast Caribbean
55m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Braves’ Sunday breakfast game: Broadcast team and how to watch on Roku
OPINION
Sunday church hats weren’t just fashion; they reflected high hopes
After 7 years, the rebuilding of I-285 at Ga. 400 is nearly done