Mercedes 1st modern player to open year 8 for 8, streak ends

Mercedes, Chicago's designated hitter for the second straight night, homered off Alex Cobb's splitter to give the White Sox a 1-0 lead in the second. Mercedes followed that with a single in the fourth and an RBI double in the sixth.

“All of his hits have been clutch and he has been putting us in position to try to win. He has had a great approach, especially with two strikes,” La Russa said.

Before this season, Mercedes had only one at-bat in the majors, making an out in his debut last year.

“I'm just trying to wait for my pitch and not do too much. Just stay right there and swing hard,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if it is two strikes or no strikes, I just want to see the ball.”

The only players since 1900 to get five hits in their first career start are Mercedes and Cecil Travis of the Washington Senators, who went 5 for 7 in 1933. Fred Clarke also did it for the Louisville Colonels in 1894.

