BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Former President Jimmy Carter’s church holds Sunday services
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Memphis police say 1 dead, 10 injured in overnight shootings

National & World News
Updated 45 minutes ago
One person is dead and 10 are injured after a pair of shootings in Tennessee that police believe are connected

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — One person was killed and 10 were injured early Sunday after a pair of shootings in Tennessee that police believe are connected, according to a news release from the Memphis Police Department posted on Twitter.

The shootings occurred in the Whitehaven neighborhood of Memphis, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of downtown and near the Memphis International Airport. Both shootings took place on East Shelby Drive, a commercial corridor of restaurants, grocery stores, churches and medical offices surrounded by residential streets.

Police responded to the first scene at Memphis nightclub the Live Lounge at 12:43 a.m., according to the release. Two victims were transported to the hospital in critical condition. Five others with less serious injuries went to area hospitals in private vehicles.

While police were on the scene, they were notified of a second shooting about a mile away. At that scene, one male victim was pronounced dead and three other victims were transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Police do not know what led to the shooting or whether the shooter knew the victims. They do not yet have a solid description of the shooter or shooters. Anyone with information is asked to call 901-528-CASH with tips.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Year 2 provides more comfort for Braves first baseman Matt Olson21h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Fayetteville man arrested after shooting injures 8-year-old boy
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Former President Jimmy Carter enters hospice care
20h ago

Miss Lillian Carter dies at age 85 of bone cancer

Miss Lillian Carter dies at age 85 of bone cancer

Credit: AP

Bulldogs are blown out by No. 1 Alabama in 49-point loss
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Michigan State faces fears of opening classes after attack
6m ago
Mexican musician finds refuge in saxophone after acid attack
24m ago
Skier Ginnis gets Greece's 1st big winter sport medal
45m ago
Featured

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Who's Rico? The Trump Georgia investigation podcast, Episode 13 - AJC Breakdown
What is - and isn’t - in the Fulton grand jury report - Politically Georgia podcast
Senators study Georgia foster care problems that were subject of AJC reporting
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top