X
Memphis police say 1 dead, 10 injured in overnight shooting

National & World News
Updated 27 minutes ago
One person is dead and 10 are injured after a shooting in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — One person was killed and 10 were injured early Sunday after a shooting in Tennessee, according to a news release from the Memphis Police Department posted on Twitter.

Police released photos of three men they said are persons of interest shortly before noon on Sunday. One of the men may have been injured and in need of medical attention, according to police.

Victims were found at two locations in the Whitehaven neighborhood of Memphis, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of downtown and near the Memphis International Airport.

Police responded first to Memphis nightclub the Live Lounge at 12:43 a.m., according to the release. Two victims were transported to the hospital in critical condition. Five others with less serious injuries went to area hospitals in private vehicles and were released later on Sunday.

While police were at the scene of the shooting, they were notified that other victims of the shooting were about a mile away. There, one male victim was pronounced dead and three other victims were transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Those victims had fled the shooting scene by car, police spokesperson Karen Rudolph said in an email.

The five hospitalized victims remained in critical condition, according to a police updated posted to Twitter on late on Sunday morning.

Both victim locations were on East Shelby Drive, a commercial corridor of restaurants, grocery stores, churches and medical offices surrounded by residential streets.

Police do not know what led to the shooting or whether the shooter knew the victims. Anyone with information is asked to call 901-528-CASH with tips.

