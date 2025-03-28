Memphis Grizzlies part ways with coach Taylor Jenkins, franchise's winningest coach

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies have parted ways with their winningest coach, Taylor Jenkins, with the team struggling down the stretch and at risk of losing home-court advantage for the postseason.
The franchise announced the decision Friday. Jenkins was in his sixth season as Memphis' coach as the Grizzlies struggled on a West Coast road trip.
Memphis lost the first two games at Sacramento and in Portland and still have games left in Los Angeles against the Clippers, at Utah and against the Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder before returning home March 29 to face the Los Angeles Lakers.
