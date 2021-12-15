Memphis flashes potential, runs past No. 6 Alabama 92-78

Memphis had a players-only meeting after the loss to Murray State.

“We knew we had to come together,” Williams said. “We really let everything out.”

Memphis took control with a 12-0 run capped by Tyler Harris’ 3-pointer that made it 61-42 with 12:53 remaining.

Alabama finished with 20 turnovers and couldn’t generate consistent offense after halftime. Memphis led 37-32 after a back-and-forth first half.

“We just tried to revert back to our winning ways,” Nolley said.

BIG PICTURE

Alabama: The Crimson Tide were on a roll, having won four straight, including victories over ranked foes Gonzaga and Houston. Oats refused to blame the emotional 83-82 win over the Cougars for his team’s poor performance.

“We had multiple guys not play their best basketball game,” Oats said.

Memphis: The losing streak led to questions about the team’s chemistry, desire and discipline. None of that looked like a problem against Alabama.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Thanks to those big victories over Gonzaga and Houston, Alabama’s resume is strong enough that it shouldn’t drop too far in the poll.

Memphis still has a long way to go before it’s considered for a spot in the AP Top 25.

ALL IS NOT LOST

Alabama would begin Southeastern Conference play with a 10-2 record if it can beat its next two opponents, Jacksonville State and Colorado State.

That would "have been a decent record with the schedule we had,” Oats said. “But after our first nine games, you would like to have gotten this one.”

THEY SAID IT

“I’d rather not lose, so I think it’s better if you can take your lessons off wins. We got what we deserved tonight, I know that. We didn’t come ready to play. We didn’t play as hard as them. They played a lot harder than us,” Oats said.

He added: “Hopefully, it can recalibrate some guys. I wish we were mature enough that we didn’t need it. If we can’t get recalibrated after this one, we’ve got more issues than I thought.”

UP NEXT

Alabama: Hosts Jacksonville State on Saturday.

Memphis: Faces No. 18 Tennessee on Saturday in Nashville.

Alabamas Noah Gurley (0) and Memphis's Tyler Harris (14) go after a loose ball in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)

Memphis's Emoni Bates (1) makes his way through Alabamas defense in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)

Memphis's DeAndre Williams (12) and Alabamas Darius Miles (2) battle for the ball in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)

Memphis's head coach Penny Hardaway talks with his players in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)

Memphis's Lansders Nolley ll (3) defends Alabamas Jaden Shackelford (5) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)