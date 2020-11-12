Memoir by Sen. Tammy Duckworth coming out March 30

Twelve, a Hachette Book Group imprint, announced the deal with Sen. Duckworth on Thursday, the 16th anniversary of the day she was shot down in a helicopter while serving in Iraq and lost both of her legs.

“I am grateful to be able to tell my personal American story with the help of Sean and Twelve," the Illinois Democrat said in a statement, referring to Twelve publisher Sean Desmond. "My life has been filled with unexpected challenges and painful experiences, but also with the rewards that come with service and perseverance.”