Memoir by retired Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy will be released this fall

An upcoming memoir by retired Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy has a new title and release date
This book cover image released by Simon & Schuster shows "Life, Law & Liberty" by Justice Anthony M. Kennedy. (Simon & Schuster via AP)

Credit: AP

By HILLEL ITALIE – Associated Press
1 hour ago

An upcoming memoir by retired Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy has a new title and release date. Kennedy's book also will come out as a single publication, not in two volumes, as once planned.

Simon & Schuster announced Thursday that “Life, Law, & Liberty” will be released Oct. 14, one year later than scheduled. Kennedy's memoir was originally titled “Life and Law.” A spokesperson for Simon & Schuster, which first announced Kennedy's book deal in 2024, said the changes were part of the “natural evolution of the editing process.”

The 88-year-old Kennedy, who stepped down from the court in 2018, is expected to trace his life from his childhood in Sacramento, California, to his 30 years as a justice. He was known as a moderate conservative who cast decisive votes on same-sex marriage, campaign finance and abortion, among other cases.

This combination of images shows cover art for "Listening to the Law: Reflections on the Court and Constitution," left and a portrait of Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett at the Supreme Court building in Washington on Oct. 7, 2022. (Sentinel Books via AP, left, and AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Credit: AP

Justice Amy Coney Barrett's 'Listening to the Law' will give readers an inside account of the court

People named in JFK assassination documents are not happy their personal information was released

Trump backs Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate in hotly contested race

FILE - The Department of Justice headquarters building in Washington is photographed early in the morning, May 14, 2013. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)

Credit: AP

Justice Department eyes combining ATF and DEA as part of broad restructuring

1m ago

5 people have been seriously wounded in an Amsterdam stabbing. The suspect is in custody

3m ago

Turkish student at Tufts University is latest Palestinian supporter swept up in US crackdown

3m ago

Savannah's Talmadge Bridge sits just downriver from the Georgia Ports Authority cargo ship terminals. The span was recently listed in a NTSB report among those that are at risk for vessel strike following the March 2024 collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Savannah’s bridge is anchored on the riverbank. So how could it topple?

The federal agency investigating Baltimore’s Key Bridge collapse lists Savannah's Talmadge Bridge as susceptible to vessel strikes despite piers being located on riverbank.

Brewing at the CDC: Five top resignations and ‘potentially catastrophic’ cuts

The Atlanta-based CDC is already dealing with hundreds of laid-off staff and restrictions on communication that make it difficult for some to accomplish their basic work.

How Atlanta played a role in the record-breaking ‘Othello on Broadway’ revival

The revival of Shakespeare's classic tragedy, directed by Kenny Leon, breaks Broadway records.