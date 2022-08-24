Memo sheds light on decision to clear Trump in Russia probe

The nine-page memo, prepared for then-Attorney General William Barr by a pair of senior Justice Department officials, offered a legal analysis on whether Trump had criminally obstructed an investigation into potential ties between Russia and his 2016 presidential campaign. Barr agreed with the conclusions of the March 24, 2019, memo and announced to Congress that same day that he had concluded that Trump's conduct did not break the law.

Though that decision has been well-documented, the newly disclosed memo offers additional details about how two of the department's senior-most leaders arrived at their decision to clear Trump of obstruction even though special counsel Robert Mueller had pointedly declined to do so. It shows how the officials, Ed O'Callaghan and Steven Engel, were unpersuaded that any of Trump's actions were intended to illegally derail the investigation.