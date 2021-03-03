'Meme stocks' go mainstream: There’s now a fund for that

The index underlying BUZZ updates what stocks it includes once a month, and they have to meet several criteria. Among them: A stock must have a market value of at least $5 billion, which would preclude some of the smaller companies getting talked up on social media. Its biggest holdings include DraftKings, Twitter and Ford Motor, each of which make up more than 3% of the fund's total investments.

Investing in BUZZ also comes with a price tag, as almost every fund does. It will carry a 0.75% expense ratio, which means that 75 cents of every $100 invested in the fund will go toward covering its annual fees. That's higher than the average expense ratio of all stock index ETFs, which was 0.49% in 2019, according to the Investment Company Institute. The most popular ETFs have fees much lower than that, and a handful have zero expenses.

It may seem incongruous for the financial industry to offer an ETF based on a movement that often puts professional investors and Wall Street generally atop its list of enemies.

But fund companies are opening more than 200 ETFs every year, as they try to tap into phenomena and fads to see what will stick in the marketplace. That also means many ETFs are closing every year, too, with 110 shutting in 2019.