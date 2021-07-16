Members of multimillion-dollar opioid drug ring sentenced

“It makes me sick. It’s unfair,” she said. The defendants are “young enough they can get out and have a life.”

Crandall has testified that the operation started small, when he needed cash for student loans, so he let his roommate Aaron Shamo sell his prescription Adderall. Crandall said he scaled back his role before Shamo began selling fentanyl.

Authorities say the 2016 bust at Shamo’s suburban Salt Lake City home ranked among the largest in the country at the time. More than $1 million was found in his dresser, according to court documents.

Crandall agreed to a plea deal and testified against Shamo, who was convicted of 12 counts and sentenced to life in prison.

Also sentenced this week were two women who packaged the drugs and at one point put together shipments so large they vacuumed pills off their floor. They each got three years in prison, while a “runner” hired to pick up dozens of packages a day and drop them in the mail was sentenced to two years. A gym friend of Shamo’s who helped press pills got five years.

Prosecutor Vernon Stejskal said the sentences handed down by U.S. District Judge Dale Kimball sent the message that anyone involved in a drug ring could face “severe consequences.”

Still, the outcome is tough to accept for mothers like Shaela Knighton of Salt Lake City, whose son was a grocery store dairy manager helping raise a 2-year-old when he died after buying Pharma-Master pills.

“He had a good future,” she said. “A family who loved him.”