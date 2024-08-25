Nation & World News

Member of British journalist team dies after Russian missile hits hotel in eastern Ukraine

A member of a British journalistic team has been killed after Russian forces struck a hotel overnight in the city of Kramatorsk, Reuters news agency confirmed
Reuters safety advisor Ryan Evans takes a selfie while working with a news reporting team near the border with Gaza in Be'eri, southern Israel, Feb. 8, 2024. (Ryan Evans/Reuters via AP)

Reuters safety advisor Ryan Evans takes a selfie while working with a news reporting team near the border with Gaza in Be'eri, southern Israel, Feb. 8, 2024. (Ryan Evans/Reuters via AP)
Updated 1 hour ago

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A British safety adviser working with a team of journalists was killed after a Russian missile struck a hotel in the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, Reuters news agency confirmed.

Ryan Evans, 38, was staying at the Hotel Sapphire with colleagues in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region when it was hit by a Russian missile Saturday night.

Two other members of the six-person Reuters crew were hospitalized with injuries.

Local officials said the hotel was struck by an Iskander-M Russian ballistic missile, leaving the reporters with blast injuries, concussions and cuts on the body.

Associated Press reporters at the scene described the hotel as “rubble,” with excavators being used to clear debris hours after the attack.

Besides the hotel, a nearby multistory building was also destroyed, said Donetsk regional Gov. Vadym Filashkin.

Ukraine’s eastern Kharkiv region also came under Russian fire, resulting in multiple civilian injuries, regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov wrote on the Telegram messaging app Sunday.

In Kharkiv’s Chuhuiv region, five people were injured, including a 4-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, after two houses were hit by a Russian strike.

In Kharkiv city, eight people were wounded when a two-story house was set on fire by a Russian attack.

In Russia, five people died in Ukrainian shelling in of the border region of Belgorod, officials said Sunday.

Twelve other people were wounded in the Russian village of Rakitone, 38 kilometers (23 miles) from the Ukrainian border, including a 16-year-old girl reported to be in critical condition, said regional Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov on Sunday. Another man also died in a separate drone attack on the border village of Solovevka, he wrote later on social media.

Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

A tractor clears the rubble after a Russian strike on the Sapphire hotel in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

A firefighter collects fragments of a rocket after a Russian strike on the Sapphire hotel in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

A firefighter collects fragments of a rocket after a Russian strike on Sapphire hotel in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. Reuters news agency said Sunday one of their journalists covering the war in Ukraine was missing and two others were hospitalized after a Russian missile strike on a hotel in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

MSLR rocket stick is seen in the ground in a forest fire after a Russian strike near Sloviansk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

A woman walks with her dog in front of the Sapphire hotel which was destroyed by a Russian rocket attack in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Ukrainian soldiers of 3rd assault brigade fly by an FPV suicide drone over Russian positions in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Ukrainian soldiers of 3rd assault brigade prepare FPV suicide drone before flight over Russian positions in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

