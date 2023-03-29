X

Melissa Joan Hart says she helped 'tiny kids' flee shooting

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

National & World News
By LISA BAUMANN, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
Actor Melissa Joan Hart says she helped a class of kindergartners that was fleeing the school shooting in Nashville earlier this week

Actor Melissa Joan Hart said she and her husband helped a class of kindergartners that was fleeing the Nashville school shooting earlier this week.

Hart said in a video posted on Instagram Tuesday that her children attend a school next to the private Christian Covenant School. She said she and her husband had been headed to her kids' school conferences Monday when they helped some students get away from the shooting that killed six people.

“We helped a class of kindergartners across a busy highway," she said, her voice breaking, "that were climbing out of the woods — that were trying to, um, escape the shooter situation at their school. So we helped all these tiny little kids cross the road and get their teachers over there, and we helped a mom reunite with her children.”

Hart said she had moved to Nashville from Connecticut and that her kids had attended a school near Sandy Hook Elementary when 26 children were shot and killed there in 2012.

“This is our second experience with a school shooting with our kids being in close proximity. Luckily we are all OK,” she said.

She said she recorded the video Monday, but it was too raw to post that day.

“I don’t know what to say anymore,” she said. “Enough is enough.”

A spokesperson for Hart, who has starred in sitcoms including “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” didn't immediately return a message from The Associated Press seeking further comment.

Editors' Picks

Credit: GoFundMe

Nothing ‘off the table’ as Glynn County police investigate teen’s abuse4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Five things to know as Atlanta’s new Signia hotel tops out
13h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

AirTag locates stolen bag at Atlanta airport, suspect arrested
11h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

What time does most crime happen in Atlanta?
9h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

What time does most crime happen in Atlanta?
9h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Kemp threatens special session if ‘regional significance’ tax break fails
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

AP source: Minor leaguers reach 5-year labor deal with MLB
12m ago
Senate votes to repeal Iraq War approval many see as mistake
17m ago
Philippine ferry fire leaves 12 dead, at least 7 missing
34m ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Sine Die 2023: Live Legislature updates from the AJC Politics team
16h ago
New food items at Braves’ Truist Park include 3-foot-long sub, potato-wrapped hot dog
12h ago
Paddle Georgia 2023 offers relaxing trip through state history
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top