Nation & World News

Melania Trump will attend the Republican convention in a rare political appearance, AP sources say

Former first lady Melania Trump will attend the Republican National Convention next week in Milwaukee
FILE - Then First lady Melania Trump speaks to a small group of supporters as President Donald Trump looks on at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Jan. 20, 2021. Former first lady Melania Trump will attend the Republican National Convention next week in Milwaukee. That’s according to two people familiar with her plans who spoke on condition of anonymity before full details are released. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Then First lady Melania Trump speaks to a small group of supporters as President Donald Trump looks on at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Jan. 20, 2021. Former first lady Melania Trump will attend the Republican National Convention next week in Milwaukee. That’s according to two people familiar with her plans who spoke on condition of anonymity before full details are released. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez, File)
By JILL COLVIN and MICHELLE L. PRICE – Associated Press
Updated 21 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Former first lady Melania Trump will attend the Republican National Convention next week in Milwaukee.

That’s according to two people familiar with her plans who spoke on condition of anonymity before full details are released.

It will be a rare public appearance for a woman who has been largely absent from the campaign trail as her husband, former President Donald Trump, runs to return to the White House.

It remains unclear whether she will deliver a speech or have any formal role in the proceedings.

The news was first reported by CNN.

Melania Trump has missed key events in her husband's presidential bid earlier this year — from the kickoff of the 2024 election in Iowa to Donald Trump's Super Tuesday victory party. She also did not accompany the presumptive Republican presidential nominee on any of the days of his more than monthlong hush money trial in New York.

FILE - Former first lady Melania Trump leaves after voting in the Florida primary election in Palm Beach, Fla., March 19, 2024. After Melania Trump missed key events in her husband's campaign, she told reporters asking about her thin schedule to “stay tuned.” But in the months since, she has largely refrained from public appearances. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Georgia’s former insurance commissioner to be sentenced today

Credit: TNS

BREAKING
AT&T says hackers breached customer cellular call and texting records
1h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick/AJC

Where to go for school supply giveaways in metro Atlanta

Credit: Lemuel Penn. Jr.

Lemuel Penn’s slaying by Ku Klux Klan still haunts northeast Georgia

Credit: Lemuel Penn. Jr.

Lemuel Penn’s slaying by Ku Klux Klan still haunts northeast Georgia

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/AJC

Abrams-founded group still raking in small-money donors ahead of 2024 vote
The Latest

Credit: AP

Nepal's prime minister loses a confidence vote forcing him to step down
6m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street ticks higher as earnings season gets underway
6m ago
Eva Longoria on mastering Castilian Spanish, working with Carmen Maura on 'Land of Women'
12m ago
Featured

Credit: Katelyn Myrick/AJC

Where to go for school supply giveaways in metro Atlanta
15 things to do this weekend: Def Leppard, comics convention, more
How to see free movies at Tara Theatre Atlanta this weekend