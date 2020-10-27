Melania Trump slams Biden, Dems in first solo campaign stop

Mrs. Trump also struck an empathetic tone on the virus, calling herself a “worried mother and wife” who knows “there are many people who have lost loved ones or know people who have been forever impacted by this silent enemy.”

But she defended her husband’s handling of the virus and said his administration “chooses to keep moving forward during this pandemic, not backward," insisting that schools, restaurants and businesses have learned to operate safely during the pandemic.

“We don’t close down and hide in fear. We get to work to find real and lasting solutions,” she said.

The first lady’s event 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of Philadelphia drew a couple of hundred supporters who piled into a converted barn typically used for wedding receptions. Two large doors at the rear were opened to allow fresh air into the building. The overwhelming majority of those in attendance wore masks, but there was little social distancing.

Pennsylvania Democratic Chairwoman Nancy Patton Mills ridiculed Mrs. Trump’s campaign stop, saying the first lady would not have an answer for Pennsylvania’s soaring unemployment rate or why her husband’s administration has “stopped trying to combat a virus that’s killed 8,700 Pennsylvanians and counting.”

Afterward, the first lady stopped at a local Republican headquarters where she thanked envelope-stuffing campaign volunteers with pizza and soda. “Let’s hope we win Pennsylvania,” she said.

Mrs. Trump spoke one day after the president held three rallies in Pennsylvania, a state that helped deliver him the White House in 2016 and one that is key to his reelection bid. Polls show a tight race in the state between Trump and Biden, who also visited the state Monday to boost get-out-the-vote efforts.

President Trump and the first lady flew together on Marine One from the White House to Joint Base Andrews before boarding planes for separate campaign trips.

“I’d like to go with her and be with her,” Trump said. “She’s going to make a speech in Pennsylvania. That’s great. She does very well, very popular.”

Associated Press Writer Aamer Madhani in Washington contributed to this story.

First lady Melania Trump speaks during a campaign rally on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Atglen, Pa. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson) Credit: Laurence Kesterson Credit: Laurence Kesterson