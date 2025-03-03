Breaking: Trump administration renames Georgia military base Fort Benning
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Melania Trump says it's 'heartbreaking' to watch teens grapple with the fallout from revenge porn

Melania Trump says it’s “heartbreaking” to see teens and especially girls grapple with the fallout after they’re targeted by malicious and sexually explicit online content
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE – Associated Press
Updated 4 minutes ago

Melania Trump went to Capitol Hill on Monday to lobby for a bill that would make it a federal crime to post intimate imagery online, whether they are real or AI-created, without an individual's consent and require technology companies to swiftly remove such content.

It was her first solo public appearance since she resumed the role of first lady on Jan. 20.

The first lady said it was “heartbreaking” to see teenagers and especially girls grapple with the fallout after they become the targets of malicious and sexually explicit online content. She called on Congress to prioritize the well-being of young people.

“This toxic environment can be severely damaging. We must prioritize their well-being by equipping them with the support and tools necessary to navigate this hostile digital landscape,” she said during a roundtable discussion about the “Take It Down Act" at the U.S. Capitol.

“Every young person deserves a safe online space to express themself freely, without the looming threat of exploitation or harm,” she said.

The "Take It Down Act," sponsored by Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., passed the Senate in February. Melania Trump's public support for the legislation could help get it through the Republican-controlled House and to President Donald Trump's desk to become law.

Cruz was among the lawmakers who joined the first lady for the discussion in the Capitol's Mansfield Room. Online safety advocates and survivors of non-consensual intimate imagery also participated.

Cruz said Monday on social media that the measure was inspired by Elliston Berry and her mother, who visited his office after Snapchat refused for nearly a year to remove an AI-generated nonconsensual graphic image, also known as a "deepfake."

“No one should have to experience the pain, humiliation, and trauma that so many Americans have at the hands of AI deepfakes,” Cruz said.

Meta, which owns and operates Facebook and Instagram, supports the legislation.

The bill would make it a federal crime to knowingly publish or threaten to publish intimate imagery online without an individual's consent, including realistic, computer-generated intimate images of people who can be identified.

If the bill becomes law, social media platforms would be required to remove such images within 48 hours of a victim's request and take steps to delete duplicate content.

“Having an intimate image – real or AI-generated - shared without consent can be devastating and Meta developed and backs many efforts to help prevent it,” Meta communications director Andy Stone said on X.

In the first Trump administration, Melania Trump led a youth initiative she called " Be Best," which included a focus on online safety. She has said she's interested in reviving the program.

The first lady has made few public appearances since the start of the administration.

She accompanied the president to survey natural disaster sites in North Carolina and California at the end of inauguration week in January, and on Feb. 22 joined her husband to host the nation's governors for a black-tie dinner at the White House.

The first lady is expected at the Capitol again on Tuesday for the president's prime-time address to a joint session of Congress.

First lady Melania Trump, from center to right, followed by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., walks through the Capitol, Monday, March 3, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A poster outside a roundtable about an online safety bill, hosted by first lady Melania Trump, is pictured in the Capitol, Monday, March 3, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

First lady Melania Trump arrives at the Capitol in Washington, to lend her support to an online safety bill, Monday, March 3, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Washington Attorney General Nick Brown walks down the steps of a federal court in Seattle after a hearing over President Donald Trump's order against gender-affirming care for youth on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Manuel Valdes)

Credit: AP

Judge blocks Trump order threatening funding for institutions that offer care for transgender youth

Iowa's governor signs a bill removing gender identity protections from the state’s civil rights code

Senate committee recommends Lori Chavez-DeRemer's confirmation as Trump's labor secretary

The Latest

People work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Wall Street falls sharply after Trump announces Canadian and Mexican tariffs

6m ago

Trump slams Zelenskyy for saying the end of the Russia war ‘is still very, very far away’

7m ago

Mexico makes case to avoid US tariffs, but Trump says they will take effect on Tuesday

7m ago

Featured

State Sen. Marty Harbin (R-Tyrone) speaks during a state Senate Ethics Committee hearing on election security at the Paul D. Coverdell Legislative Office Building in Atlanta on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. Harbin is the main sponsor of SB 120, which would withhold state funding or state-administered federal money to any public school or college that implements DEI policies. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Anti-DEI bill passes Georgia committee, setting up likely Senate fight

A Georgia Senate committee passed a bill banning DEI from public schools and colleges that receive state money.

2h ago

City of Atlanta removes crosswalk where pedestrian was killed

The action was taken just days after the AJC reported on the pedestrian death and confusion over whether the Peachtree Center crosswalk was valid.

2h ago

Braves catcher Sean Murphy suffers cracked rib, expected to miss 4 to 6 weeks

It’s more bad luck for Murphy, who suffered a left oblique injury on opening day 2024 and missed significant time across what he called a “frustrating” process.