Melania Trump goes to Capitol Hill to lobby for anti-revenge porn bill

Melania Trump is heading to Capitol Hill on Monday for a roundtable discussion with members of Congress and others on a bill could speed the removal of intimate imagery posted online without an individual's consent, or revenge porn.

It will be her first solo public appearance since she resumed the role of first lady on Jan. 20.

The "Take It Down Act," sponsored by Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., passed the Senate in February. Melania Trump's public show of support for the legislation could help get it through the Republican-controlled House and to President Donald Trump's desk to become law.