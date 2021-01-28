Mel Brooks, Ed Asner, others pay tribute to Cloris Leachman

"God I loved her." — John Stamos via Twitter.

“As a guest star on The Muppet Show, Cloris Leachman kept the show going despite an invasion of pigs and in The Muppet Movie she opened the door to our standard rich and famous contract. A legend and a great friend. Cloris, we will never forget you.” — The Muppets via Twitter.

“Such a gifted & bold actress. From her brilliant & tender performance in The Last Picture Show, while playing high strung Phyllis Lindstrom on The Mary Tyler Moore Show I became a lifelong fan.” — Marg Helgenberger via Twitter.

“Cloris Leachman was a comedy legend. From a groundbreaking role on ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’ to the films of Mel Brooks and her Oscar-winning turn in Peter Bogdanovich’s ‘The Last Picture Show,’ she never lost her ability to shock, delight and surprise us.” — The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences via Twitter.

“I became a fan of yours the first time I saw you on tv. And then years later I was lucky enough to work with you and I fell in love with who you are as a person. I will never forget our talks and the time we shared. I love you.” —Maureen McCormick via Twitter.