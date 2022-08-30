Meghan speaks about her efforts 'forgiving' royal family

The former actress made headlines in Britain on Tuesday with comments made during an interview with U.S. magazine The Cut. In the interview published Monday, the duchess said it's not easy to “forgive” when asked if there was room for forgiveness between her, Britain's royal family and her own family. She also referred to Harry’s strained ties with his father, Prince Charles.

“I think forgiveness is really important. It takes a lot more energy to not forgive," she said. “But it takes a lot of effort to forgive. I’ve really made an active effort, especially knowing that I can say anything.”