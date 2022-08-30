BreakingNews
UPDATE: I-285 reopens in Dunwoody 14 hours after vehicle fire under bridge
ajc logo
X

Meghan speaks about her efforts 'forgiving' royal family

FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, on June 3, 2022. Meghan has said that “just by existing,” she and her husband Prince Harry had “upset the dynamic of the hierarchy" when they were in the U.K. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, on June 3, 2022. Meghan has said that “just by existing,” she and her husband Prince Harry had “upset the dynamic of the hierarchy" when they were in the U.K. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool)

National & World News
22 minutes ago
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, says “just by existing,” she and her husband Prince Harry “upset the dynamic of the hierarchy” when they were in the U.K. The former actress made headlines in Britain on Tuesday with with an interview with U.S. magazine The Cut

LONDON (AP) — Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, says that “just by existing,” she and her husband Prince Harry “upset the dynamic of the hierarchy" when they were in the U.K.

The former actress made headlines in Britain on Tuesday with comments made during an interview with U.S. magazine The Cut. In the interview published Monday, the duchess said it's not easy to “forgive” when asked if there was room for forgiveness between her, Britain's royal family and her own family. She also referred to Harry’s strained ties with his father, Prince Charles.

“I think forgiveness is really important. It takes a lot more energy to not forgive," she said. “But it takes a lot of effort to forgive. I’ve really made an active effort, especially knowing that I can say anything.”

Meghan, 41, and Harry, 37, have been in a tense relationship with Britain's royal family since they stepped away from royal duties and left the U.K. in early 2020, citing what they said were the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media.

Since their move to California, where they are now settled with their two young children, they have publicly discussed their unhappiness with the royal family. In a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, Meghan spoke about racism within the monarchy and Harry said Charles had stopped taking his calls.

Asked about Meghan's privacy lawsuit against a British tabloid, The Cut — part of New York Magazine — said the duchess spoke about the terrible impact of “toxic tabloid culture” on both her and Harry's families.

“Harry said to me, ‘I lost my dad in this process.' It doesn’t have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that’s his decision," she told the magazine.

A spokeswoman for Meghan later clarified that the duchess was referring to losing her own estranged father, Thomas Markle, and saying that she hopes this does not happen to Harry and his father.

The couple have signed deals with Spotify and Netflix, and the first offering, a podcast featuring Meghan as a host in conversation with celebrities, has just launched.

___

Follow all AP stories on Britain's royal family at https://apnews.com/hub/queen-elizabeth-ii.

Editors' Picks
Atlanta Lyric stages a familiar ‘Guys and Dolls’22h ago
In Dansby Swanson, the Braves have much more than a shortstop. Can they keep him?
Judge denies Kemp’s motion to quash grand jury testimony
22h ago
AJC Braves Report podcast: Issues in St. Louis and Swanson discusses staying in Atlanta
AJC Braves Report podcast: Issues in St. Louis and Swanson discusses staying in Atlanta
UPDATE: I-285 reopens in Dunwoody 14 hours after vehicle fire under bridge
2h ago
The Latest
US court dismisses Nazi-era Guelph Treasure art dispute
10m ago
US futures point higher after Fed's comments upset markets
11m ago
Cargo ship beached after collision in Bay of Gibraltar
14m ago
Featured
The Mexican Consulate in Atlanta is holding a week-long initiative is intended to raise awareness about worker rights among the state’s Mexican and Spanish-speaking immigrant populations. Workers in Alpharetta on Friday, August 19, 2022. (Natrice Miller/natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller/ Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Mexican consulate initiative aims to raise awareness about worker rights
3h ago
Q&A: Mexico’s Gerardo Martino ahead of friendly’s game against Paraguay
2h ago
This time in Georgia, McIlroy has reason to smile by besting Scheffler
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top