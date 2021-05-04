Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to release 1st children's book

The book is one of several projects that Meghan and Harry have announced since stepping away from royal duties in early 2020. Meghan, the actor formerly known as Meghan Markle, narrated the Disney nature film "Elephant" and the couple has a Netflix deal. Their first project for the streaming service focuses on the Invictus Games, a competition for sick and injured military personnel and veterans that was championed by Harry.

Archie turns 2 on Thursday. Meghan and Harry are expecting their second child, a girl, later this year.

Robinson wrote and illustrated “Another” and “You Matter,” and won Caldecott and Coretta Scott King honors for his art in “Last Stop on Market Street.”

This image released by Random House Children’s Books shows "The Bench," a children's book by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, and with pictures by Christian Robinson. The book will publish on June 8. (Random House Children’s Books via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited