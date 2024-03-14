Nation & World News

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, returns to Instagram to tease new food, cookbook, cutlery brand

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has returned to Instagram to tease a new brand that records show could feature jams, household items, cookbooks and cutlery
Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex walks onstage for the keynote "Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen" on the first day of the South by Southwest Conference on Friday, March 8, 2024, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Credit: Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP

Credit: Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP

Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex walks onstage for the keynote "Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen" on the first day of the South by Southwest Conference on Friday, March 8, 2024, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)
Updated 40 minutes ago

MONTECITO, Calif. (AP) — Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has returned to Instagram to tease a new brand that records show could feature jams, household items, cookbooks and cutlery.

The former actor left Instagram when she got engaged to Prince Harry, and as recently as last week, spoke about the dangers of social media. On Thursday, a new account called American Riviera Orchard appeared on Instagram, saying it was created by Meghan. The unverified account included photos of a logo and link to a website to join a waitlist to learn more details.

Documents filed in February with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office registered the American Riviera Orchard name and sought trademark protection for a variety of goods and services. Those include textiles, cutlery, “jellies, jams; marmalades” and assorted food spreads. It also said the brand might feature “coffee services in the nature of tableware; tea services in the nature of tableware; servingware for serving food and drinks; decanters” and other beverage wear.

The filing also said cookbooks and a retail space should be covered by the application.

A message to a representative of the duchess was not immediately returned. The trademark was filed under a company called Mama Knows Best, which Delaware records show was registered in January.

“The American Riviera” has been a trademarked phrase used to promote tourism and travel in the Santa Barbara area.

During a panel at the South by Southwest festival last week, Meghan spoke at a panel alongside Katie Couric and Brooke Shields and talked about the negative impact social media had on young mothers, including herself. She said she experienced online "bullying and abuse" when pregnant with her two children, as well as after they were born.

“I keep my distance from it right now just for my own well-being,” she said. “You really wrap your head around why people would be so hateful. It’s not catty. It’s cruel.”

Before marrying Prince Harry, Meghan starred on the series “Suits” and operated a popular blog, The Tig. She shuttered it after her engagement, though she and Harry shared an Instagram account when they were still senior working royals.

Meghan and Harry live in Montecito, California, a coastal community near Santa Barbara that is home to numerous celebrities. The Instagram post announcing American Riviera Orchard includes a reference to Montecito.

The couple left official royal duties in January 2020, giving up their titles of "your highness" and stopped receiving public funds. Meghan did a podcast for Spotify and Harry released a successful memoir in the years since then.

Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex takes part in the keynote "Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen" on the first day of the South by Southwest Conference on Friday, March 8, 2024, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Credit: Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP

Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex takes part in the keynote "Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen" on the first day of the South by Southwest Conference on Friday, March 8, 2024, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Credit: Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP

Prince Harry attends the keynote "Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen" where his wife, Meghan, not pictured, took part in on the first day of the South by Southwest Conference on Friday, March 8, 2024, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Credit: Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP

Meghan Markle smiles at Prince Harry during the "One Year to Go" Invictus Games dinner in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, meet with wheelchair curling athletes during an Invictus Games training camp, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, walk together after Harry slid down the track on a skeleton sled a second time while attending an Invictus Games training camp, in Whistler, British Columbia. Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, walk together after Harry slid down the track on a skeleton sled while attending an Invictus Games training camp, in Whistler, British Columbia, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 is scheduled to take place from Feb. 8 to 16, 2025 and will for the first time feature winter sports. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Britain's King Charles III, from bottom left, Camilla, the Queen Consort, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex watch as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is placed into the hearse following the state funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. Queen Camilla, once seen as the scourge of the House of Windsor, the woman at the heart of King Charles III’s doomed marriage to the late Princess Diana, has emerged as one of the monarchy’s most prominent emissaries. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, Pool, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex, meets with athletes during the Invictus Games training camp in Whistler, British Columbia, on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Falcons under investigation for tampering in signing of Kirk Cousins 3h ago

Credit: AP

Fulton judge again rejects Harrison Floyd’s motion to dismiss charges
34m ago

Credit: cus

Decelerating growth continues at year’s start in metro Atlanta
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Over 6,000 Georgia Dems cast blank ballots in apparent slap at Biden on Israel
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Over 6,000 Georgia Dems cast blank ballots in apparent slap at Biden on Israel
2h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Instagram posts of decapitated baby lead to ruling against autopsy doctor
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Nevada Republican who lost 2022 Senate primary seeking Democratic Sen. Rosen's seat in...
5m ago
Biden visits Michigan county emerging as the swing state's top bellwether
7m ago
Honduras ex-first lady says presidential bid not meant to protect herself after husband's...
11m ago
Featured

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Best-dressed* Georgia lawmakers of 2024
8h ago
Clark Atlanta Museum art featured in Met Museum’s ‘Harlem Renaissance’ show
Mark Bradley: The Falcons had to have Kirk Cousins, and now they do