Meghan addresses youth summit on UK visit with Prince Harry

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks at the One Young World 2022 Manchester Summit at Bridgewater Hall, Manchester, England, Monday Sept. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

National & World News
10 hours ago
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has made her first speech in Britain since she and Prince Harry quit as working royals two years ago

LONDON (AP) — Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has made her first speech in Britain since she and Prince Harry quit as working royals two years ago.

Delivering a keynote speech to the One Young World summit on Monday, Meghan spoke of her self-doubt as “the girl from Suits” when she attended the same youth event in 2014 alongside world leaders and humanitarian activists.

The duchess, formerly known as Meghan Markle, was best known for her acting role in the TV drama “Suits” before she married Harry.

“I was allowed in, to pull up a seat at the table," Meghan told about 2,000 young people gathered in Manchester, England. “I was so overwhelmed by this experience, I think I even saved my little paper place-marker with my name on it."

“Just proof — proof that I was there, proof that I belonged, because the truth was, I wasn’t sure that I belonged," she said.

Meghan and Harry stepped down as senior royals and moved to the U.S. in 2020. They were in the U.K. for the first time since Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in June, when the couple appeared briefly at a thanksgiving service.

They travelled to the Manchester event by train from London. Their next stop is Germany, where they will attend an event Tuesday counting down to the Invictus Games 2023, before returning to London where Harry will deliver a speech at a charity ceremony on Thursday.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the One Young World 2022 Manchester Summit at Bridgewater Hall, Manchester, England, Monday Sept. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the One Young World 2022 Manchester Summit at Bridgewater Hall, Manchester, England, Monday Sept. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks at the One Young World 2022 Manchester Summit at Bridgewater Hall, Manchester, England, Monday Sept. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks at the One Young World 2022 Manchester Summit at Bridgewater Hall, Manchester, England, Monday Sept. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks at the One Young World 2022 Manchester Summit at Bridgewater Hall, Manchester, England, Monday Sept. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the One Young World 2022 Manchester Summit at Bridgewater Hall, Manchester, England, Monday Sept. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the One Young World 2022 Manchester Summit at Bridgewater Hall, Manchester, England, Monday Sept. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the One Young World 2022 Manchester Summit at Bridgewater Hall, Manchester, England, Monday Sept. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the One Young World 2022 Manchester Summit at Bridgewater Hall, Manchester, England, Monday Sept. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the One Young World 2022 Manchester Summit at Bridgewater Hall, Manchester, England, Monday Sept. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the One Young World 2022 Manchester Summit at Bridgewater Hall, Manchester, England, Monday Sept. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the One Young World 2022 Manchester Summit at Bridgewater Hall, Manchester, England, Monday Sept. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the One Young World 2022 Manchester Summit at Bridgewater Hall, Manchester, England, Monday Sept. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the One Young World 2022 Manchester Summit at Bridgewater Hall, Manchester, England, Monday Sept. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

