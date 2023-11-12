Megan Rapinoe hobbles off the pitch after injury early in the final match of her career

Megan Rapinoe of the OL Reign suffered a non-contact injury to her right leg early in the NWSL championship match and needed assistance as she hobbled off the field in the last match of her storied career

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Megan Rapinoe of the OL Reign suffered a non-contact injury to her right leg early in the NWSL championship match Saturday night and needed assistance as she hobbled off the field in the last match of her storied career.

Rapinoe broke toward Maitane Lopez of Gotham FC, who was dribbling outside the penalty area, and suddenly went down. After staying on the ground for a few minutes, Rapinoe needed help from two trainers for the long walk along one end line and then down the sideline back to the Reign's bench at San Diego State's Snapdragon Stadium.

Ali Krieger of Gotham FC, who like Rapinoe is retiring at the end of the match, ran over and hugged her former teammate from the U.S. Women's National Team.

There was no immediate word about the severity of Rapinoe's injury.

The match had been billed as a showdown between Rapinoe and Krieger, neither of whom has ever won a NWSL title.

The field at Snapdragon appeared in better shape that it was on Sunday night, when the Reign beat the San Diego Wave to advance, but there were still some areas that appeared torn up. The Reign-Wave match was played 24 hours after a home San Diego State football game.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Netanyahu rejects growing calls for a cease-fire, says battle against Hamas will continue4m ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION
Muslim bans, election lies, and mass deportations - welcome to Trump 2024

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

It’s set: Georgia, Alabama clinch spots in SEC Championship game
7h ago

Fireworks may have caused blaze at Atlanta apartment, 2 arrested, cops say
3h ago

Fireworks may have caused blaze at Atlanta apartment, 2 arrested, cops say
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Marine’s housing odyssey shines light on faltering voucher system
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Worried Chinese shoppers scrimp, dimming the appeal of a Singles' Day shopping...
41m ago
No. 4 Florida State beats Miami 27-20 to win its 16th straight and remain on track for...
1h ago
Police arrest Los Angeles man in connection with dismembered body, missing wife and...
1h ago
Featured

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

Rick Ross talks to Georgia State law students about how to be a boss
Meet the Georgia rodeo clown aiming for the top ranks of the profession
HS football scoreboard: A look at first-round state playoff winners
22h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top