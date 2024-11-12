Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Megan Fox is expecting a baby with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are expecting to grow their family
FILE - Megan Fox, right, and Machine Gun Kelly attend the iHeartRadio Music Awards on May 27, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

FILE - Megan Fox, right, and Machine Gun Kelly attend the iHeartRadio Music Awards on May 27, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File) (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
32 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are expecting to grow their family.

Fox announced her pregnancy in a social media post Tuesday. She appeared in a photo covered in black ink while holding her baby bump and another of a pregnancy test that said, "Yes."

“Nothing is ever really lost. welcome back,” the actor said in the post, tagging her fiance's song “Last November."

The couple spoke about experiencing a miscarriage more than a year ago. They announced their engagement in 2022.

Fox, 38, was married to actor Brian Austin Green from 2010 to 2021. The two have three sons together.

Machine Gun Kelly, 34, whose real name is Colson Baker, has a daughter from a previous relationship.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Mel Gibson is in metro Atlanta shooting a drama called ‘Mermaid’
Placeholder Image

AP

Abortion rights advocates win in 7 states and clear way to overturn Missouri ban but lose...
Placeholder Image

AP

Abortion rights amendment's passage triggers new legal battle in Missouri
Placeholder Image

AP

Flash flooding blamed for 5 deaths in Missouri, including 2 poll workers
The Latest
Placeholder Image

AP

New Zealand's leaders formally apologize to survivors of abuse in state and church care12m ago
John Robinson, successful football coach at USC and with the LA Rams, has died at 8921m ago
Queen Bey and Yale: The Ivy League university is set to offer a course on Beyoncé and her...30m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Arvin Temkar/AJC

Donald Trump is likely to look to Georgia as he builds out his White House team
Delta fliers try new tactics to reach elite SkyMiles status. You can too
Cyndi Lauper’s farewell Atlanta stop shows her true colors and more