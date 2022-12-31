ajc logo
X

Mega Millions numbers drawn for estimated $685M jackpot

National & World News
51 minutes ago
The final Mega Millions drawing of 2022 has taken place, but officials have not yet released whether there was a winner or if the estimated $685 million jackpot will roll over to another drawing Tuesday night

The final Mega Millions drawing of 2022 has taken place, but it's not yet clear whether the estimated $685 million jackpot will roll over to another drawing Tuesday night.

The numbers drawn Friday were: 1, 3, 6, 44, 51 and Mega Ball 7.

Jackpot officials were expected to announce sometime Saturday morning whether there was a winner.

The jackpot has grown so large thanks to long odds of one in 302.6 million that have resulted in 22 straight drawings without a big winner.

The estimated $685 million prize is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity, with annual checks over 29 years. Nearly all winners opt for cash instead, which would result in a smaller amount.

The jackpot is the largest since a $2.04 billion Powerball prize was won Nov. 8 in California. A winner hasn’t been announced for that record-setting payout.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Falcons’ pass rush still a work in progress

Credit: Evan Agostini

Barbara Walters, news pioneer and 'The View' creator, dies
56m ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Developers explore reusing metro Atlanta’s aging office towers
18h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Woman sought after robbing 2 Gwinnett banks in 2 days, cops say
6h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Woman sought after robbing 2 Gwinnett banks in 2 days, cops say
6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons’ injury report: Elijah Wilkinson is questionable
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

No. 6 Tennessee tops No. 10 Clemson 31-14 in Orange Bowl
20m ago
Black support for GOP ticked up in this year's midterms
47m ago
Barbara Walters, news pioneer and 'The View' creator, dies
56m ago
Featured

Credit: Steven Senne

'Trailblazer': World mourns death of Barbara Walters
1h ago
OPINION: A New Year’s reading list through the legends of Atlanta
18h ago
Once on verge of extinction, Peach Bowl now has national prominence
17h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top