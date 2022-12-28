ajc logo
X

Mega Millions jackpot up to $640M after no big winner

National & World News
1 hour ago
A giant Mega Millions jackpot has grown larger to an estimated $640 million after another drawing without a winner

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A giant Mega Millions jackpot grew larger Wednesday to an estimated $640 million after another drawing without a winner.

No one won the lottery game's top prize Tuesday night, making it 21 straight drawings without anyone matching all six numbers. The next drawing will be Friday night.

The huge jackpot comes less than two months after the largest lottery prize ever, a $2.04 billion Powerball prize that was won Nov. 8 in California. So far, that big winner hasn't stepped forward to claim the prize.

The reason for all the big prizes is simple — long odds ensure there are few winners and the long streaks of lottery futility allow jackpots to grow ever larger week after week.

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot is one in 302.6 million.

The advertised jackpot of $640 million is for a winner who opts to be paid with an annuity, doled out through annual payments over 29 years. Nearly all winners take the cash option, with for Friday's drawing will be an estimated $328.3 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Raffensperger: Trump ‘attacks people, makes stuff up’ to get what he wants14h ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION: Georgians in the Jan. 6 report back in power for next election, too.
2h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren

‘My entire apartment was raining’: Frozen pipes to sully Atlanta for weeks
16h ago

Credit: Jason Parkhurst/Abell Images

Underdog Ohio State has what it takes to beat Georgia in Peach Bowl
17h ago

Credit: Jason Parkhurst/Abell Images

Underdog Ohio State has what it takes to beat Georgia in Peach Bowl
17h ago

Wellstar, Augusta University Health developing plan for a partnership
17h ago
The Latest

Credit: Sofia Sandurskaya

US marks anniversary of Paul Whelan's detention in Russia
11m ago
Vatican says health of retired pope Benedict XVI 'worsening'
25m ago
With warming, snowbound Buffalo braces to find more dead
44m ago
Featured

Credit: Abell Images

Photos: Georgia players, coaches visit Children's Healthcare of Atlanta
19h ago
Today's college bowl games
10 don’t-miss events in the new year
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top