ajc logo
X

New Mega Millions jackpot of $1.35B is game's 2nd highest

National & World News
Updated 55 minutes ago
The Mega Millions prize has grown again to an estimated $1.35 billion after there was no winner of the lottery’s latest giant jackpot

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Mega Millions prize has grown again to an estimated $1.35 billion after there was no winner of the lottery’s latest giant jackpot.

The numbers drawn late Tuesday night were: 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and gold Mega Ball 9.

The new jackpot drawing on Friday night will be another milestone in the game, Mega Millions said in a statement early Wednesday.

“Now at $1.35 billion, the Mega Millions jackpot is moving up and making history as the second highest Mega Millions jackpot ever," Pat McDonald, Ohio lottery director and lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, said in the statement.

The only Mega Millions jackpot larger than Friday’s prize is the $1.53 billion won in South Carolina in 2018, Mega Millions said.

The largest jackpot in the U.S. to date was a $2.04 billion Powerball won by a single ticket in California in November.

The estimated $1.35 billion jackpot in the next drawing would only be distributed to a winner who chooses an annuity paid over 29 years. Nearly all grand prize winners opt to take a cash payout, which for Friday night’s drawing is an estimated $707.9 million.

There have been 25 drawings over three months since the last time a player matched all six numbers and claimed the jackpot.

Despite the game’s long odds of 1 in 302.6 million, players continue to purchase tickets as the size of the grand prize grows.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Credit: Teresa Crawford

Credit: Teresa Crawford

Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Editors' Picks

Credit: Stephen M. Dowell

Former Herschel Walker aide accuses a leading conservative of sexual harassment10h ago

Credit: Ashley Landis

Roster movement underway for Georgia Bulldogs after national title
9h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Second prosecutor leaving Fulton DA’s office ahead of YSL trial
11h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

For Georgia Tech fans, slight consolation in Georgia’s championship
17h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

For Georgia Tech fans, slight consolation in Georgia’s championship
17h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

17-year-old fatally shot after walking out of DeKalb gas station
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: Uncredited

School lawsuits over social media harm face tough legal road
15m ago
Suspects in rapper XXXTentacion's death about to face trial
27m ago
Storm struck California scrambles to clean up ahead of rain
30m ago
Featured

Watch again: The scene on the field as Georgia repeats as national champs
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
10h ago
Fulton special grand jury completes Trump investigation
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top