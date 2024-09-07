Mega Millions jackpot soars to an estimated $800 million

BOSTON (AP) — The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to an estimated $800 million with a cash option of $401.8 million for Tuesday’s drawing after no one matched all the winning numbers for Friday night's drawing.

The jackpot was last won in Illinois on June 4 with a ticket valued at $552 million.

Only two Mega Millions jackpots have been won so far this year. Before the Illinois winning ticket, a $1.1 billion winning ticket was purchased in New Jersey in March. That prize is still unclaimed. Winners in New Jersey have one year to claim their winnings.