Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.05 billion after another drawing without a big winner

The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.05 billion after no one beat the tough odds and won the giant prize

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By The Associated Press
Updated 5 hours ago
X

The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.05 billion after no one managed to beat the massive odds and match the lottery game’s six numbers drawn Friday night.

The numbers drawn Friday night were: 5, 10, 28, 52, 63 and the gold ball 18.

The lack of a winner of Friday’s $940 million jackpot means there have been 29 straight draws without a winner. The last time someone won a Mega Millions jackpot was April 18.

The $1.05 billion prize up for grabs in the next drawing Tuesday night would be for a sole winner choosing to be paid through an annuity, with annual payments over 30 years. Jackpot winners almost always opt for a lump sum payment, which for Tuesday's drawing would be an estimated $527.9 million.

While no one won the Mega Millions jackpot, it has been less than two weeks since someone in Los Angeles won a $1.08 billion Powerball prize that ranked as the sixth-largest in U.S. history. The winner of the prize is still a mystery.

Lottery jackpots grow so large because the odds of winning are so small. For Mega Millions, the odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 302.6 million.

Winners also would be subject to federal taxes, and many states also tax lottery winnings.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins cited for excessive speeding9h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Judge schedules hearing on Trump’s motion to disqualify DA Willis
13h ago

Credit: Mirtha Donastorg

SBA leader highlights partnership with Black Greek organizations
14h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren

Cops: Victim survives suspected murder-suicide attempt in SW Atlanta
13h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren

Cops: Victim survives suspected murder-suicide attempt in SW Atlanta
13h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves announce precautions against heat for current homestand
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Lebanon's Hezbollah leader urges Muslims to 'punish' Quran desecrators if governments...
6m ago
LGBTQ+ community proud and visible at Women's World Cup
22m ago
Blinken says US economic support for Niger is at risk as military takeover threatens...
46m ago
Featured

Credit: Kelly Audette

New scores: How’d your school do on the 2023 Georgia Milestones tests?
19h ago
‘Kokomo City’ shines a light on the humanity of Black trans women
A DeKalb firefighter responded to a doggy day care fire. His puppy was inside
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top