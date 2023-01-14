Mega Millions drawing offers another chance at giant prize

The $1.35 billion prize would be for a winner who takes an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always choose the cash option, which for Friday night’s drawing would be an estimated $724.6 million.

The jackpot is the fourth-largest in U.S. history and has grown so large because there have been 25 straight draws without a winner. That has allowed the prize to roll over for nearly three months. The last time a Mega Millions player hit the top prize was Oct. 14.