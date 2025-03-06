Breaking: Frigid temps hit Atlanta while snow flurries dust North Georgia
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Meet the world's oldest female barber. A 108-year-old Japanese woman is overjoyed at the recognition

A 108-year-old Japanese woman has been named the world’s oldest female barber by the Guinness World Records this week
Shitsui Hakoishi, 108, poses for a photo with a Guinness World Records certificate recognizing her as the world's oldest female barber, at her shop in Nakagawa in Tochigi Prefecture, eastern Japan, on Wednesday March 5, 2025. (Kyodo Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Shitsui Hakoishi, 108, poses for a photo with a Guinness World Records certificate recognizing her as the world's oldest female barber, at her shop in Nakagawa in Tochigi Prefecture, eastern Japan, on Wednesday March 5, 2025. (Kyodo Photo via AP)
By MARI YAMAGUCHI – Associated Press
42 minutes ago

TOKYO (AP) — Meet the world's oldest female barber: She is 108 but the slender, white-haired Japanese woman has no plans to retire anytime soon.

Shitsui Hakoishi says the formal recognition by the Guinness World Records this week brought her much joy — other than her satisfied customers, that is.

She was presented with an official certificate from the international franchise on Wednesday. Guinness World Records has a separate category for male barbers but the man who was certified at age 107 in 2018, Anthony Mancinelli of the United States, has died in the meantime, leaving Hakoishi as the only holder of the record.

Her career has spanned nine decades and she says she owes it all to her customers.

“I could come this far only because of my customers,” Hakoishi told a televised news conference Wednesday at a gymnasium in her hometown of Nakagawa in the Tochigi prefecture, northeast of Tokyo. “I’m overwhelmed and filled with joy."

Born on Nov. 10, 1916, to a family of farmers in Nakagawa, Hakoishi decided to become a barber at age 14 and moved to Tokyo, where she honed her craft first as an apprentice.

She got her barber's license at 20 and opened a salon together with her husband. They had two children before he was killed in the Japan-China war that broke out in 1937.

Hakoishi lost her salon in the deadly March 10, 1945 U.S. firebombing of Tokyo. Before that, she and her children were evacuated elsewhere in the Tochigi prefecture, according to the Guinness website.

It took her eight more years before she opened a salon again, calling it Rihatsu Hakoishi, in her hometown of Nakagawa. Rihatsu is Japanese for barber.

She says she isn't ready to put away her scissors.

“I am turning 109 this year, so I will keep going until I reach 110," she said and smiled confidently.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Lydia Ko of New Zealand celebrates with the trophy after winning the the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025 at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore, Sunday, March 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Suhaimi Abdullah)

Credit: AP

Olympic champion Lydia Ko wins Singapore LPGA

Cold-water swimmers in the Czech Republic set a new world record for the largest polar bear dip

At 90, Giorgio Armani has more than a few cards up his sleeve on the runway

The Latest

Local resident Park Sung-sook reacts at her damaged house near a bomb accident site in Pocheon, South Korea, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Credit: AP

South Korean fighter jets accidentally drop bombs, injuring 8 people

11m ago

Europe Ukraine latest: EU leaders hold emergency talks on increasing military spending for Ukraine

11m ago

Neil Young, The 1975 and Olivia Rodrigo among the headliners as Glastonbury reveals 2025 line up

12m ago

Featured

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath speaks at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. (Arvin Temkar/ AJC )

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Lucy McBath makes opening move in 2026 race for Georgia governor

The Democratic congresswoman launched a committee that allows her to start raising campaign cash. Allies say a full-scale campaign could begin in weeks.

Georgia inches closer to statewide school cellphone ban

The statewide ban would affect more than 1 million kids in grades K-8 who attend public schools.

Federal agency listed 443 properties for ‘disposal.’ It pulled them hours later

The federal agency that oversees the government’s real estate portfolio on Wednesday took down from the web a list of hundreds of office complexes it deemed “non-core assets."