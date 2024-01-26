Meet Efruz, the Jack Russell terrier that loves to surf the waves of Peru

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Clad in a yellow vest, little Efruz balances himself on the front of the surfboard as waves foam around him and his companion as they skim over the Pacific waters off Peru.

Efruz is a 4-year-old Jack Russell terrier and he is a common sight these hot days of the Southern Hemisphere summer.

“He loves the sea,” says his owner, Mauro Canella, a surfing instructor at the beach in San Bartolo, a district 50 kilometers (30 miles) from downtown Lima.