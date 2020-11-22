Medvedev tops Thiem for 1st ATP Finals title as season ends

Thiem’s defense and power from the baseline put him on top early, and strong serving at key moments allowed him to save the first eight break points he faced. But Medvedev, the runner-up to Nadal at the 2019 U.S. Open, finally converted on his sixth break chance of the third set — and ninth of the match — by sneaking forward behind a return, making a forehand volley winner and going up 3-2.

That was enough, because Medvedev never faced a break point the rest of the way; he finished with 12 aces.

A key shift came in the second-set tiebreaker, thanks to a change in style from Medvedev.

Thiem had grabbed a 2-0 lead there, before Medvedev stormed back, using an element of surprise by rushing to the net more often than usual — both behind serves and returns — and reeling off the next seven points. Medvedev continued with that strategy to great effect in the final set, too.

It seemed to throw off Thiem, who had won three of the pair's previous four matches, including in straight sets in the semifinals in New York in September en route to his first Grand Slam trophy.

In the second set Sunday, Thiem had break opportunities to take a 4-3 edge, but he badly missed a short shot on one, reacting by putting his hands on his hips, and Medvedev produced an ace on the other.

Thiem stumbled and tumbled to the court in the next game, but appeared to be OK.

NOTES: Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic won the ATP Finals doubles championship for their first title as a pair. They took the last five points of the match tiebreaker to beat Jurgen Melzer and Edouard Roger-Vasselin 6-2, 3-6, 10-5 in Sunday’s final.

