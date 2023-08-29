Medvedev rolls into US Open second round, with Alcaraz and Venus Williams in later action

1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Daniil Medvedev sent an early message that this U.S. Open might be more than a two-man race between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.

The 2021 champion rolled into the second round Tuesday, beating Attila Balázs 6-1, 6-1, 6-0 in just 1 hour, 14 minutes.

About 12 hours after Djokovic won easily in his return to the U.S. Open, the No. 3-seeded Medvedev looked just as impressive as when he beat Djokovic for the 2021 title to deny the 23-time major champion from Serbia what would have been the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men's tennis since 1969.

Alcaraz, the No. 1 seed, was set to begin his title defense Tuesday night against Dominik Koepfer.

Alcaraz edged Djokovic for the title at Wimbledon, after Djokovic eliminated the Spaniard in the semifinals en route to the French Open title.

Medvedev certainly has the game to compete with either on the hard courts of the U.S. Open, where the Russian was also the runner-up to Rafael Nadal in 2019 before winning his first major two years later.

The schedule also featured a number of veteran U.S. Open champions. Venus Williams, 43, who won two of her seven Grand Slam singles titles at Flushing Meadows, was scheduled to play before Alcaraz on Arthur Ashe Stadium against qualifier Greet Minnen of Belgium.

Andy Murray, who won the 2012 U.S. Open title, and Stan Wawrinka, who won the trophy in 2016, also were in action during the afternoon.

No. 5 seed Ons Jabeur, who lost in last year's final to Iga Swiatek, was checked by a trainer and was coughing and blowing her noise during her match before getting past Camila Osorio 7-5, 7-6 (4). But Leylah Fernandez, the runner-up in 2021, was eliminated by No. 22 Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-6 (4), 5-7, 6-4.

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

