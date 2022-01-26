Medicare posts key nursing home staffing info for consumers

Nursing homes succeed or fail based on the quality of personal attention they provide to each individual resident.

Medicare said facilities with lower nurse turnover may have more staff familiar with each resident and may be more quickly able to identify telltale changes in a patient's condition that could signal trouble. For example, the nursing home may be able to put a plan into place to keep a patient who's dragging her feet from falling and suffering a potentially life-changing injury.

Medicare said it's also reporting turnover among administrators because that can affect stability, leadership and day-to-day operations, factors that translate to support for the front-line staff.

The Biden social agenda bill pending in Congress would require nursing homes to have a registered nurse on duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It would also set in motion a process that could lead to federal staffing requirements for nursing homes. Those proposals have set off a lobbying war: The nursing home industry says facilities have a hard enough time keeping current staff while consumer groups argue that minimum staffing requirements are essential steps to better quality.