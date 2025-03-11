Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Medical chopper reported 'flight control problem' before crash that killed 3 on board in Mississippi

Authorities say a medical helicopter that crashed in a wooded area in Mississippi reported “a flight control problem” shortly before a Monday crash
This image taken from video provided by WAPT shows first responders working the scene after a medical transport helicopter crashed Monday, March 10, 2025, in Madison County, Miss. (WAPT via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This image taken from video provided by WAPT shows first responders working the scene after a medical transport helicopter crashed Monday, March 10, 2025, in Madison County, Miss. (WAPT via AP)
By Associated Press
1 hour ago

CANTON, Miss. (AP) — A medical helicopter that crashed in a wooded area in Mississippi reported “a flight control problem” shortly before a Monday crash that killed all three people on board, federal authorities said.

The pilot was going to attempt to land the helicopter in a field, according to radio traffic from the chopper to its company’s communications base. It crashed shortly after that and caught fire, authorities said.

Investigators found marks in trees consistent with the aircraft's rotor striking them, National Transportation Safety Board member J. Todd Inman said at a Tuesday briefing near the crash site.

Killed were crew members Jakob Kindt, 37, of Tupelo, Mississippi, and Dustin Pope, 35, of Philadelphia, Mississippi, the University of Mississippi Medical Center said in a statement. The pilot, Cal Wesolowski, 62, of Starkville, Mississippi, also died. Wesolowski worked for Med-Trans Corp., which partners with health care systems and agencies to provide medical flights.

The helicopter was returning to its base in Columbus, Mississippi, from a patient transport when it crashed in Madison County around 12:30 p.m. Monday, the University of Mississippi Medical Center’s vice chancellor for health affairs, Dr. LouAnn Woodward, said at a news conference.

“The entire Medical Center family is heartbroken over this,” Woodward said.

Dr. LouAnn Woodward, vice chancellor for health affairs, speaks to media after an AirCare medical transport helicopter crashed Monday, March 10, 2025, in Jackson, Miss. (Melanie Thortis/University of Mississippi Medical Center via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

An AirCare helicopter flies in 2021. (Melanie Thortis/University of Mississippi Medical Center via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

This image taken from video provided by WAPT shows first responders working the scene after a medical transport helicopter crashed Monday, March 10, 2025, in Madison County, Miss. (WAPT via AP)

Credit: AP

Medical helicopter crash in Mississippi kills 3

What is known about the deadly January air crash between a passenger jet and US Army helicopter

A timeline of the January air disaster in Washington, the deadliest in the US since 2001

36m ago

The Latest

Placeholder Image

White House pressures Columbia University as it seeks to deport pro-Palestinian activists

8m ago

Clowns and musicians bring the joy of Carnival to sick children in a Rio hospital

8m ago

Law firm sues over Trump executive order that seeks to suspend security clearances

12m ago

Featured

State senators Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, and RaShaun Kemp, D-Atlanta, fist bump at the Senate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Crossover Day, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES RECAP

Crossover Day means major votes at the Gold Dome: Live updates

Thursday was Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, one of the busiest days of the year at the Capitol where legislators voted on dozens of bills.

Kandi Burruss’ Blaze restaurant owes $154K in rent, repairs, lawsuit says

The landlord of Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood has sued the Xscape songstress and former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her restaurant groups.

EXCLUSIVE

Chastain Park concert venue gets a new name from a Georgia-based bank

The popular Atlanta concert venue will have a new name as Georgia-based Synovus Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation.