Medicaid expansion for new moms wins approval in Missouri

When signing a similar bill in March, Republican Gov. Mark Gordon of Wyoming also described it as a “signature piece of pro-life legislation.”

In Missouri, where abortion is banned except in certain medical emergencies, Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden opened this year's session by saying he wanted broaden the definition of “pro-life” policies — citing longer postpartum Medicaid coverage as one example.

When the Senate initially passed the legislation earlier this year, conservative Republicans attached a provision intended to exclude women who get elective abortions. But that was stripped from the final version after other lawmakers raised concerns that an anti-abortion provision could jeopardize needed approval from the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid.

Missouri has the nation's seventh highest maternal mortality rate, according to the state Department of Health and Senior Services. A department report released last year found that an average of 61 Missouri women died while pregnant or within one year of their pregnancy during 2017-2019, and about three-fourths of those deaths were preventable. The report also found that Black women were more than three times as likely to die of pregnancy-related causes as white women.