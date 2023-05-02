Media: Ugandan minister shot and killed by bodyguard

The motive was not immediately clear, but the local press said there had been an apparent dispute over the guard's wages.

“Witnesses claim that the soldier was yelling that he had not been paid for a long time despite working for a minister,” the online newspaper NilePost reported.

The incident is likely to create shockwaves in a country where other high-profile officials have been killed in gun attacks over the years.

In 2021, a former army chief in Uganda was wounded and his daughter killed when gunmen shot at their vehicle in Kampala.