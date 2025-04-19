Nation & World News
Men toting chains and pierced with cactus keep a Good Friday tradition in Atlixco, Mexico

Every year, crowds fill the streets of the central Mexican town of Atlixco on the Catholic holiday of Good Friday to witness the sight
A masked penitent in chains with cacti attached to his arms takes part in a Holy Week procession in Atlixco, Mexico, on Good Friday, April 18, 2025.

A masked penitent in chains with cacti attached to his arms takes part in a Holy Week procession in Atlixco, Mexico, on Good Friday, April 18, 2025.
By FERNANDA PESCE – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

ATLIXCO, Mexico (AP) — Every year, crowds fill the streets of the central Mexican town of Atlixco on the Catholic holiday of Good Friday to witness the sight.

Throngs of half-naked men walk through the scorching streets blindfolded, toting 70-pound chains and pieces of cactus lodged in their arms and legs. It's part of a tradition in the town where participants say they are paying penance for their sins.

But participation has dipped in recent years, and a tradition that once involved more than 100 people now has just 35. It coincides with a larger dip in people who consider themselves Catholic in the Latin American nation.

Locals and organizers believe it’s due to the loss of faith among young people, who find the practice too burdensome.

Since 1990, the share of Mexicans who identify themselves as Catholic has dropped from just over 90% to 78%, according to Mexico’s 2020 census.

“Young people, they’re losing their faith,” said 68-year-old Atlixco businessman Vicente Valbuena, who conceded: “Also, the physical toll is pretty tough.”

A masked penitent with cacti attached to his arms, drags a chain in a Holy Week procession in Atlixco, Mexico, on Good Friday, April 18, 2025.

A masked penitent, wearing chains and a crown of thorns, takes part in a Holy Week procession in Atlixco, Mexico, on Good Friday, April 18, 2025.

Masked penitents, in chains with cacti stuck to their arms, march in a Holy Week procession in Atlixco, Mexico, on Good Friday, April 18, 2025.

A masked penitent is helped with the chains he bears during a Holy Week procession in Atlixco, Mexico, on Good Friday, April 18, 2025.

A masked penitent, wearing chains and a crown of thorns and cacti attached to his arms, takes part in a Holy Week procession in Atlixco, Mexico, on Good Friday, April 18, 2025.

Masked penitents take part in a Holy Week procession in Atlixco, Mexico, on Good Friday, April 18, 2025.

A masked penitent in chains is led to take part in a Holy Week procession in Atlixco, Mexico, on Good Friday, April 18, 2025.

A masked penitent in chains holds out his arms to have cacti attached to his arm, before taking part in a Holy Week procession in Atlixco, Mexico, on Good Friday, April 18, 2025.

A masked penitent in chains with cacti attached to his arms, marches in a Holy Week procession in Atlixco, Mexico, on Good Friday, April 18, 2025.

Maria Sandoval leans on a handmade cross bearing the names of loved ones passed as she waits in line to visit El Santuario De Chimayo in Northern New Mexico on Good Friday, April 18, 2025.

President Donald Trump arrives at a swearing in ceremony for Dr. Mehmet Oz to be Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Washington.

Pinky Cole's Ponce City Market location in Atlanta, Georgia, 'Bar Vegan', during lunch time on April 5, 2024.

