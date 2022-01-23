McPherson FG as time expires lifts Bengals past Titans 19-16

The Titans (12-6) wrapped up their 25th season in Tennessee with their third straight loss on their own field coming in as the AFC's No. 1 seed. They haven't won at home since January 2003 in the postseason.
Tennessee had Derrick Henry, the 2020 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year, on the field after he missed nine games with a broken foot. He ran for a touchdown and finished with 66 yards.
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) runs intopo the end zone for a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) runs intopo the end zone for a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrates his 54-yard field goal against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrates his 54-yard field goal against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor speaks during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor speaks during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Tennessee Titans defensive end Jeffery Simmons (98) celebrates his sack of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Tennessee Titans defensive end Jeffery Simmons (98) celebrates his sack of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) works against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) works against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs near Cincinnati Bengals nose tackle D.J. Reader (98) during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs near Cincinnati Bengals nose tackle D.J. Reader (98) during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) takes the field before the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) takes the field before the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) pases from the pocket against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) pases from the pocket against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is sacked by Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Naquan Jones (90) during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is sacked by Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Naquan Jones (90) during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel speaks during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel speaks during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
