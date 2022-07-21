McLaughlin, Muhammad cruise into 400 hurdles final at worlds

On deck, another epic showdown.

“I still have something left, of course,” Bol said. “I am ready for a good final.”

It was a warm one at Hayward Field with temperatures hovering around 91 degrees Fahrenheit (33 Celsius). To stay cool, many athletes donned ice vests before competing, wore sunglasses while racing and wrapped cold towels around their shoulders when finished.

“I know that heat can kind of psych people out,” said American 5,000 runner Karissa Schweizer, who finished fifth in her first-round heat to advance. “I just tried to not let it faze me.”

Wednesday also marked both the beginning and end of Caster Semenya’s stay at worlds. She finished 13th and did not advance through her 5,000 qualifying heat. She ran the longer distance because she is banned from her specialty, the 800, due to rules that demand she take hormone-reducing drugs to enter certain races.

The season is over for defending 800 world champion Donavan Brazier, who struggled in his first-round heat and didn't advance.

Next stop, surgery.

Brazier will undergo a procedure to shave down bone in his heel and in an effort to return to the form in 2019, when he won at worlds in Doha.

“It makes it very hard to go from being the best in the world, to next next week I’ll be on crutches,” Brazier said. “That really sucks. It makes me feel like I’m an injury-prone athlete. I don’t want to be that one-and-done runner.”

Sydney Mclaughlin, of the United States, wins in the semifinal of the women's 400-meter hurdles at the World Athletics Championships on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ririka Hironaka, of Japan, and Karissa Schweizer, of the United States, compete during a heat in the women's 5000-meter run at the World Athletics Championships on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Shamier Little, of the United States, left, speaks with Britton Wilson, of the United States, after a heat in the women's 400-meter hurdles at the World Athletics Championships on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)