McLaughlin-Levrone and Thomas lead US to relay win, giving Americans 34th medal at Olympic track

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Gabby Thomas teamed up for America’s 14th gold and 34th overall medal at the track Saturday, wrapping up the Olympic action at the Stade de France with a 4.23-second runaway in the women’s 4x400 relay
United States' men 4x400-meter relay team celebrates round the race clock after winning the final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

United States' men 4x400-meter relay team celebrates round the race clock after winning the final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
By EDDIE PELLS – Associated Press
Updated 4 minutes ago

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Gabby Thomas teamed up for America's 14th gold and 34th overall medal at the track Saturday, wrapping up the Olympic action at the Stade de France with a 4.23-second runaway in the women's 4x400 relay.

The gold medalists in the 400 hurdles and 200 meters took care of legs two and three for the United States, handing a 30-meter lead to Alexis Holmes, who didn't lose any ground.

The U.S. finished in 3 minutes, 15.27 seconds, only .1 short of the world record.

The 34 track medals were the most for the U.S. at a non-boycotted Games since the early 20th century, when there were more events and fewer countries, and the 14 golds are the most in a non-boycotted Olympics since Bob Beamon, Tommie Smith and John Carlos led the U.S. to 15 wins in 1968.

Moments before the women's race, there was more tension involving the men. Rai Benjamin, the 400 hurdles gold medalist held off 200 champion Letsile Tebogo to give the United States a .1-second win over Botswana — the final thriller in a nine-day meet full of them.

The U.S. had earlier equaled its medal total of 32 from the Rio Games when high jumper Shelby McEwen won a surprise silver medal after losing a drawn-out tiebreaker to New Zealand’s Hamish Kerr, who celebrated by diving into the thankfully inactive javelin landing zone.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

The United States' women 4x400-meter relay team celebrates winning the gold medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

The United States' women 4x400-meter relay team celebrates winning the gold medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Rai Benjamin, of the United States, celebrates after winning the men's 4 x 400-meter relay final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Competitors race in the women's 100-meter hurdles final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Cyrena Samba-Mayela, of France, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, of Puerto Rico, and Ackera Nugent, of Jamaica, crosses the finish line in a women's 100 meters hurdles semifinal at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Cyrena Samba-Mayela, of France, celebrates her second place finish in the women's 100-meter hurdles final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Cyrena Samba-Mayela, of France, reacts to her second place finish in the women's 100-meter hurdles final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Jakob Ingebrigtsen, of Norway, celebrates after winning the men's 5000-meter final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Emmanuel Wanyonyi, of Kenya, top, crosses the finish line ahead of Marco Arop, of Canada, to win the men's 800-meter final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Cyrena Samba-Mayela, of France, celebrates after second place in the women's 100-meter hurdles final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Masai Russell, of the United States, celebrates winning the women's 100-meter hurdles final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Nadine Visser, of the Netherlands, embraces Cyréna Samba-Mayela, of France, crying after finishing second in the women's 100 meters hurdles final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

The team from the United States celebrates after winning the women's 4 x 400-meter relay final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

