McLaughlin-Levrone and Thomas lead US to relay win, giving Americans 34th medal at Olympic track

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Gabby Thomas teamed up for America's 14th gold and 34th overall medal at the track Saturday, wrapping up the Olympic action at the Stade de France with a 4.23-second runaway in the women's 4x400 relay.

The gold medalists in the 400 hurdles and 200 meters took care of legs two and three for the United States, handing a 30-meter lead to Alexis Holmes, who didn't lose any ground.

The U.S. finished in 3 minutes, 15.27 seconds, only .1 short of the world record.