McLaughlin beats teammate Power to win first IndyCar pole

Power, who has 63 career poles and ranks second on IndyCar's all-time list behind Mario Andretti, was second at :59.6058 to put a pair of Chevrolets on the front row for Sunday's start.

“I think Scott got the most out of the lap,” Power said.

Colton Herta, the defending race winner, qualified third for Andretti Autosport in a Honda.

Rinus VeeKay was fourth for Ed Carpenter Racing in another Chevrolet, then was followed by Honda drivers Romain Grosjean and Simon Pagenaud in their debuts with new teams.

Grosjean was fastest in Friday practice and seemed to be a contender for the pole until a bizarre crash in morning practice. The Frenchman didn't see a pack of traffic ahead of him on the course and he slammed his new Andretti car into the back of Takuma Sato.

Grosjean's car actually drove under Sato, who took the seat that Grosjean vacated at Dale Coyne Racing after one season in IndyCar. Grosjean said he bruised his hands and they were taped ahead of qualifying.

The qualifying session was much better for Chip Ganassi Racing, which had struggled through two practice sessions. Although none of the Ganassi drivers made it into the Fast Six, reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou recovered from a morning crash and was at least competitive in qualifying.

Dixon was seventh, Marcus Ericsson was eighth and Palou was 10th. Jimmie Johnson qualified last for the only the second time in 13 IndyCar starts.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports