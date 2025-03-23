McLaren's Oscar Piastri takes F1 Chinese Grand Prix win ahead of teammate Lando Norris

SHANGHAI (AP) — McLaren driver Oscar Piastri has cruised to his maiden Chinese Grand Prix win from pole position with the Australian untouchable ahead of his teammate Lando Norris as the pair completed McLaren's milestone 50th one-two placing in Formula 1.

Piastri, who took his maiden pole position on Saturday, got a great start in Sunday's race to lead into the first corner, as Norris passed Russell for second.

The Australian then slowly stretched his legs in an untroubled drive for his third career win.