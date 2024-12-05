McKinsey subsidiary will pay $122M for scheme to bribe South African officials, US says

WASHINGTON (AP) — An African subsidiary of the consulting firm McKinsey & Company Inc. will pay a criminal penalty of more than $122 million to resolve a U.S. Justice Department investigation into a yearslong scheme to bribe South African government officials, U.S. authorities said Thursday.

The scheme involved bribes to officials with South Africa’s state-owned and state-controlled custodian of ports, rails, and pipelines, as well as its state-controlled energy company in order to secure contracts, according to the Justice Department. It netted McKinsey Africa and its parent company $85 million in profits between 2012 and 2016, officials said.

The Justice Department has entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with McKinsey Africa, which will allow the company to avoid prosecution under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act if it follows certain terms.